Pixel Buds A, Google’s new wireless headphones for all audiences

Pixel Buds A have been listed by Google itself and point to a new version of its series of wireless headphones, in this case low-cost targeting entry-level.

The Pixel 5a is on the launch ramp to bolster a range of smartphones that has lost quite a few sales since its inception and that only seem to keep their appeal due to Google’s support for software and updates, the best of any manufacturer out of the many that work. with Android.

The mobile will not arrive alone. A clever copywriter of 9to5Google has located some Pixel Buds A that Google itself has shown in a promotional email of the hardware devices it sells in the Google Store.

The Pixel Buds A have already passed through the FCC and here we anticipate them, but this is the first time that Google has shown them. Not explicitly, but enough for picky eyes. The image shows color variations on the earbuds and on the charging base, a dark green finish that does not exist on current models, and the external charge indicator is located in a different position. They have also removed the areas of black plastic that was inside the case and at the tips of the ears.

Undoubtedly it is a new model that must arrive substantially reduced in price like the whole series that Google labels as “A”. It will be its greatest virtue among a range of wireless headphones that continues to increase as mobile manufacturers are ceasing to deliver the basic ones by cable and users look for something of greater comfort and quality, because there are excellent models in this product range. .

It will be interesting to see how Google lowers the price of these Pixel Buds A to make them competitive considering that the current ones are already missing some of the features available in the competition, such as active noise cancellation and spatial audio. Some users have also complained of connectivity issues with the existing suite.

Google must solve them with these Pixel Buds A that point to launch together with the Pixel 5a smartphone with a price that must be lowered. below the 15th euro barrier.

