PixelCraft, a platform to easily create pixel art

Pixel art is a very interesting branch of digital art because it refers to that style that we saw on computers and video game consoles in the 80s and 90s. These types of images always provide an interesting visual appeal, which hooks many people. However, creating this type of design or effect might seem like something reserved for design experts, but it is not entirely the case. Therefore, we will present you an alternative to create pixel art from your computer.

Its name is PixelCraft and it is an online editor that will allow you to create pixel art pieces in a very simple and intuitive way.

Do you want to create pixel art? This alternative is for you

Nowadays we can see many designs in pixel art format and the truth is that they look very good. However, to create pieces in this style we need to handle the necessary parameters in the design software to generate the effect. This is something that is probably out of the knowledge of many people who are not dedicated to this area. However, tools like PixelCraft are of great help because they put the possibility of creating pieces of this type in our hands.

It should be noted that the PixelCraft service is completely free and to use it you will only need a browser and an internet connection.

When you enter PixelCraft, you immediately receive a pop-up window requesting the dimensions of the image you want to create. When you accept, the canva will be displayed where you can start making strokes with the tools located on the right side. There you will find the classic pencil, as well as straight lines and circular shapes. On the far right you will find a bar where you will have the entire color palette available to work with.

When you are satisfied with your work, you can save it through the context menu on the right click. This will download the image to your computer in PNG format so that you can use it later wherever you want. Thus, you can create pixel art in a very easy, fast and free way, from your browser.

To prove it, follow this link.

