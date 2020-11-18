Pixelmator is renewed thinking of Apple’s M1 chip

Pixelmator Equipo Ltd., one more company that updates one of its applications thinking about the new M1 chip from Apple. The company has announced that from this November 19 we will be able to download Pixelmator Pro version 2.0. on the App Store.

The new version of Pixelmator will come with a renewed design, thought in the new MacOS Big Sur and in “performance optimizations” of Apple’s silicon processor.

A revamped toolbar

Pixelmator Pro 2.0 will be able to run natively on MAC computers. Its new version features a redesigned interface, which includes “new designs for the application toolbars and editor sidebars”, as well as a browser with a dynamic effect. Likewise, users will be able to personalize their workspace and modify the chrome according to their tastes.

The application comes loaded with two hundred preset settings, a particularity that will facilitate “image editing”, as it has a wide range of options for color, shape, style, effects adjustments, among others.

The company emphasizes that these functions will allow us to be more intuitive and creative when designing. Another novelty is the inclusion of a manual tool that makes it easier to move through our workspace when editing large images.

Core ML in Pixelmator is up to 15x faster

The developer has indicated that it will take advantage of the M1’s neural engine to obtain even more performance in Pixelmator’s machine learning effects and settings. He adds that “Core ML functions in Pixelmator Pro are up to 15 times faster when running on the M1 chip.”

Pixelmator Pro 2.0 is “fully compatible” with macOS Big Sur, includes a toolbar, icons and controls adapted to the new Apple operating system.

To be able to enjoy this application, you just have to go to the Apple application store and download it. If you have already used a previous version of Pixelmator Pro you can download version 2 for free. On the contrary, if you are a new user, it will cost you $ 39.99.

