Pixelmator Photo, the graphical image editing software developed for the iPad, was recently updated to version 1.5 and will now support the format Apple ProRAW. In addition, now the app will allow users of Apple devices to adjust the tonal curve directly in the image and much more. Pixelmator Photo 1.5: Apple ProRAW support and new features

However, this is not all, Another improvement introduced in Pixelmator Photo version 1.5 is a new, more advanced algorithm with shadow and highlight sliders to restore much more detail than before. In addition, users will now only have to touch the histogram to switch between RGB and luminance histograms.

Lastly, this upgrade will now allow users to choose to repair only the areas with the Apple Pencil and use their fingers to pan and zoom instead. Using the Apple Pencil you can also enable quick edits when no tool is selected, always choosing to be able to repair areas or adjust the tone curve.

Pixelmator Photo is a powerful photo editor for iPad and is available on the App Store worth 8.99 Euros. If you already have this app you can update to version 1.5 also from the Apple store.