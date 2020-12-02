Pixilion Image Converter, a program to convert and modify images in batches

Batch processing has been a true marvel of technology and thanks to it we can reduce the time we take in certain processes. For example, if we want to edit several images, instead of going one by one, we could make a single movement that is replicated in the rest. There are many alternatives that have this feature and then we will present one for Windows where you can modify and convert several images at the same time.

Its name is Pixilion Image Converter and it is an application with support for batch processing and compatible with Windows.

Modify and convert images in seconds

Many processes that we carry out on images can be really simple, however, when the number increases, complications occur. In this way, if you have for example 100 images to resize, it is best to have a tool that supports batch processing. The good news is that we can find online, portable or desktop options like the one at hand.

Pixilion Image Converter is a very solvent application in the functions it fulfills and part of this good development is due to its graphical interface. When we display the program, we will receive a simple screen with two toolbars, a preview and a work area.

Modifying or converting images in batches from Pixilion Image Converter starts by adding the images or the entire folder to the program. To do this, you can drag them or click the “Files” or “Folder” button. Once the files are uploaded, select the process you want to use, it can be resize or change the format.

Finally, you only have to determine the output folder by clicking on the “Convert” button to start the task. Processing generally takes very little time and upon completion you will receive an alert. It should be noted that the application is free, so if you frequently occupy this activity, it is worth downloading it.

To obtain the, follow this link.

.