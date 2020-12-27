Pizzaz, completely improve your presentations via Zoom

- Advertisement -

The year 2020 and all the situations faced by the pandemic, brought fundamental changes in the ways of doing things. Videoconferences represent one of these new changes and it is on these platforms that most of the communications take place in these times. So, it is very common to use Zoom to make presentations and other events and the tool below will help you boost your results.

This is Pizzaz, an online service that will allow you to make really attractive presentations through Zoom, making your slides part of the background.

Give the best presentations through Zoom

Zoom has become the world’s communications hub and although there are dozens of services of its kind, this is the main reference. This is how at this time we can find from lectures to private classes of any kind through this platform. This type of activity deserves to have a superior visual appeal that generates engagement in the public and this is precisely what Pizzaz offers.

This service will make us choose a virtual background, then it will request the loading of the slides that we will use and it will take care of the rest. It should be noted that at the moment Pizzaz is open to everyone for free.

As we mentioned earlier, the usage process is extremely simple and involves only 3 steps. The first will be to choose one of the funds offered in your gallery and then, you will have to fill out a small form and upload your slides.

Finally, you will receive the result in your email and all you have to do is load the background in your Zoom call and that’s it. Your image will be in the foreground and the background will be the image you selected, with your slides aside.

This makes the experience of your classes or conferences much more attractive and can hook your audience.

To prove it, follow this link.

