Plants respond in a very strange way when they grow near human corpses

Plants when they come into contact – and obviously grow close – to human remains they seem to be doing something really strange, according to a new article published in Trends in Plant Science. It could be a simple response from the environment to something so “complex”, but let’s see in detail what happens.

As they decompose, the human remains create “islands of decomposition of corpses”, the researchers write, altering the surrounding soil, roots and leaves. These changes could also be “remotely detected” and could lead search and rescue teams to search for human remains, CNN reports.

“In smaller, open landscapes, foot patrols might be effective in finding someone missing, but in more wooded or dangerous parts of the world like the Amazon, this isn’t possible.“explained senior author Neal Stewart Junior, professor of plant sciences at the University of Tennessee.”This has led us to consider plants as indicators of human decomposition, which could lead to a faster and possibly safer recovery of the body.“.

The researchers’ next step is to investigate this “creepy” response of plants at the University of Tennessee “body farm”. Another really creepy aspect is these “body farms” themselves, that is a land on which various corpses are deposited outdoors for scientific observation. In these “laboratories of horror” we usually study the decomposition process of bodies in the most disparate conditions.

During decomposition the body releases nitrogen, and when this gas is released, “can cause changes in leaf color and reflectance“, Stewart continues. But there is a problem and some of you may have already figured it out: humans aren’t the only mammals that can die in the woods; the team will then have to find a specific way to identify humans. A problem that can be solved in the future, several tests are needed first.