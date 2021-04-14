PlayStation 5 now allows you to store games on a USB device

- Advertisement -

The PS5 is getting its first major update with exciting news regarding storage and social features.

This update will be rolled out globally starting today, providing a bonus for PS5 users and extending the functionality of the console.

So you can transfer your PS5 games to external storage

One of the novelties that this update brings is the possibility of using a USB device as external storage for the PlayStation 5 games. Yes, you can transfer your games from the internal storage of the PS5 to the USB drive. But there are several details to take into account.

This new dynamic does not mean that you will be able to download the games directly to the USB device, since it only has support to go from internal to external storage. And you won’t be able to play or run the game from the USB either.

But if you run out of space you will not have to go through the tedious task of uninstalling, downloading and installing the game again, but you can reinstall it from the USB. And it has other advantages, for example, you will not lose the updates even when you transfer them to the USB.

Another detail to keep in mind is that this dynamic will not work with any USB, since as detailed on its support page, these are the requirements:

SuperSpeed ​​USB 5Gbps or later

Minimum 250 GB, maximum capacity 8 TB

And on the other hand, you will have to make sure you follow the steps outlined there in order to use the USB as “USB extended storage” after proper formatting. Once you make sure of all these details, it only remains to go to the «Games Library, select the game you want to move to the USB» and choose the option you see in the image above.

You can repeat this action as many times as you want or stop using the USB as extended storage at any time. In addition to this novelty, this update also launches new functions for the PlayStation app.