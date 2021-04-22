PlayStation Plus Video Pass: Video on Demand on Sony’s subscription?

- Advertisement -

With PlayStation Plus Video Pass, if confirmed, Sony could pull off a very clever, if somewhat surprising move, to try to deal with Microsoft. And, as the VideoGamesChronicle site has seen, Sony would be preparing a service called Video Pass to include it within your subscription service, PlayStation Plus. The “sighting” has occurred on Sony’s own page (in the Polish version), but has been quickly removed, indicating that it has seen the light of day prematurely.

Specific, accidentally posted content included a logo, which you can see at the beginning of this news, a sample of the catalog (in the image that you can see below) and the text «A new feature available for a limited time on PlayStation Plus… PlayStation Plus Video Pass is an active trial service from 04.22.21 to 04.22.22. The subscription feature is available to PS Plus users in Poland«. Obviously, looking at the dates, Sony has yet to be finalizing details on the service.

Since the page has been removed and Sony has not released any clarification on it, we know practically nothing about PlayStation Plus Video Pass, but that the company is preparing these pages indicates that its presentation and launch should be something quite imminent and therefore that Sony should not take long to announce it.

As announced some time ago, the purchase of movies will no longer be available on the platform as of August 31. The purchased movies will continue to be available to their owners, but it will no longer be possible to purchase new titles. In this context, a new subscription service like PlayStation Plus Video Pass would make perfect sense, and would allow Sony to get more out of its huge videographic catalog. The image shows the films Venom, Bloodshot and Zombieland, all three from their catalog.

It’s clear that Sony has to do something about subscription services. The force with which Xbox Game Pass has broken into the market, even more shortly, with its arrival on PC and iOS, forces the Japanese company to give a response to Microsoft. Including video content may be a good idea, although it is true that PlayStation Plus Video Pass would fit more with Microsoft’s policies, to turn your console into a multimedia center, than in those of Sony, which has always bet on being a platform for games, games and more games.