PLC with Wi-Fi repeater, is it always the best option?

Buying a PLC with a Wi-Fi repeater may seem like it is always the best option. It is understandable, after all it is a device that unite the best of both worlds, and that allows us to extend the reach of our Internet connection both by cable and wirelessly, effortlessly and in a matter of minutes.

However, it is important to note that a PLC with a Wi-Fi repeater has a higher selling priceNot only because it offers a broader set of features, but also because it requires the use of two devices to function properly. Therefore, on certain occasions, it may be best to simply opt for a Wi-Fi repeater.

In the end, this is an issue that will depend directly on three big factors:

The place where you want to expand your Internet connection, and its particularities.

Your needs in the short and medium term, and the possible changes that they will undergo.

The budget you have when buying the device.

When is it a good idea to buy a PLC with a Wi-Fi repeater?

To use a PLC with a Wi-Fi repeater we need two devicesOne input, which is connected to a socket near the router, and another output, which is installed in another socket in the room in the area where we want to expand the connection.

In contrast, a Wi-Fi repeater uses a single device, which will be installed in a socket located at a reasonable distance from the router to be able to effectively repeat the signal. This means that we can find Wi-Fi repeaters for little money, without going any further than AVM Fritz! Repeater 600 International is available right now with a price of 34.99 euros. A PLC with a Wi-Fi repeater, on the other hand, can cost us more than double.

With this in mind, it is easy to understand why we have said that, in the end, our decision must be motivated by our real needs. We should not limit ourselves to choosing the PLC with a Wi-Fi repeater because it is the most complete and versatile optionWe must do it if we believe that we are really going to need it, and that we are really going to take advantage of it.

Well, and when is it a good idea to buy such a device? Well, very simple, when we want to expand the scope of our Internet connection to very remote or difficult to access areas, and we need to have not only a wired connection, but also a Wi-Fi connection. For example, if we need to take the connection to a second floor efficiently, or to an area that is very far away and has many obstacles in between, which makes a repeater not viable.

By cons, it is better to buy a Wi-Fi repeater when we just want to extend the range of our wireless connection to an easily accessible area, that it is not very far away and that it does not present many obstacles or sources of interference. For example, if your Wi-Fi does not reach the furthest rooms on the same floor well, a simple well-placed repeater would eliminate that problem for very little money.

Content offered by AVM FRITZ!