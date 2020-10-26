Pluto TV: what can we see on the new free streaming platform?

Pluto TV has started its official journey in Spain after a small presentation event that has put face and eyes apart from the offer it will have, as well as the premiere date in Spain, which will be next October 26. And it is that we are before the first streaming platform to not need a paid subscription and, more importantly if possible, an account with which to register.

One of the great news about Pluto TV is that users will simply have to open their apps on mobile phones, tablets, televisions and STBs (such as Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, Apple TV or Roku) to start seeing what they want inside of an offer that will reach 40 start channels and, later, new ones will be added every month, with the aim of reaching 50 when the current 2020 ends and 100 within just twelve months.

Pluto TV compatible devices.

The offer will be divided into different thematic channels that they will focus on specific content such as cinema (subdivided by genres), series, children, reality shows, sports and video games. Among the films that we will have in the huge catalog are some such as “Something happens in Hollywood” (comedy), “Los mercenarios” (action), “Alfie” (romantic), “[Rec]”and” While you sleep “(horror) or” Dreamgirls “(drama).

Spanish series, a good attraction

Pluto TV has also taken care to customize part of its offer to the tastes of our country, with some series that are part of the history of our television. This is the case of “Curro Jiménez”, that classic of humor that is “Vaya Semanita” or the well-known one of TVE “Ana and the seven”. Foreign fictions will have their place, with some also relevant such as “Taken”, “The Rules of the game”, “The murders of” Midsomer “,” Archangel “,” Freaks and Geeks “,” The Hour “,” Andromeda ” , etc.

Children will also have their little hole with Age-specific series and programs, from the youngest of the household who are still in preschool, to the eight to twelve year olds and adolescents; “Go, Diego, Go”, “Clues from Blue and you!”, “The three twins”, “Harvey Beaks”, “Sanjay and Craig”, “The invisible girl” or “Big Time Rush”.

By last, Pluto TV’s offer will be reinforced with specific kitchen channels, with well-known programs such as “Five ingredients” by Jamie Oliver, or comedy, with the arrival of the well-known space “Central de Cómico” that we can see in our country through Comedy Central. In total, we will have seven movie channels, six series, two entertainment channels (contests and reallities), seven belonging to MTV, another six on comedy, two on crime and mystery, two on sports (one of them focused on eSports and video games) and another one on lifestyle and cooking.