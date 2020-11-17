Pluton, the security chip developed by Microsoft

Microsoft, in partnership with AMD, Qualcomm and Intel, develop a coprocessor, with the ability to enhance the security of our equipment against cyber attacks.

Although it is known, cybercrime grows every day. The potential that you have reached so far becomes difficult to control. Many of the people and organizations that are victims of these attacks prefer to pay hackers before confidential information is revealed.

Microsoft thinking about that, and in the background that it already has for having been a victim of one of the largest cyber attacks in history, proposes the development of a new device. A chip that seeks to shield our equipment from those assaults.

Microsoft Pluton is the security chip that aims to fight cybercrime. It is a coprocessor thinking of improving the security of any computer whose operating system is Windows 10.

Its function is based on adding a layer of protection at the hardware level, backed by an additional one at the software level, that is, one complements the other. Special feature that has already been implemented on other devices such as Xbox One and Azure Sphere. In this regard, David Weston, Director of Enterprise Security and OS at Microsoft comments:

“Security-built processors like Pluton are the future of computer hardware. We want to provide a more secure foundation for edge intelligence and cloud intelligence, extending this level of trust to any device. “

Microsoft Pluton guarantees immediate protection

Computers that include the Pluton chip will first emulate a TPM – Trusted Platform Module – that adapts to its specifications, and “existing TPM APIs”, which will cause immediate protection to users, in terms of personal data, credentials and passwords, that is, all the information that cybercriminals may use to violate our computers.

How can we access this chip? It is perhaps the question you are asking yourself right now. As we already said, it is a device that has not yet hit the market, that is, next-generation computers will be the privileged ones. It is clear that one of the options that Microsoft will leave us will be to acquire a new computer or in that case update our processor to a model compatible with the Pluton chip.

Until now we only handle the information provided by Microsoft, but from now on, it is speculated that its launch will be for the first quarter of 2021. What do you think?

.