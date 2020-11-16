Tech News

PocketSpeaker, listen to the audio from the PC on your smartphone

By Brian Adam
The integration between smartphone and computer is an issue that is taking more and more ground and that the truth is extremely useful. An example of this we have in applications such as DroidCam that allows us to use the smartphone camera as a webcam in Windows. Similarly, we can use the device screen as an extension of the computer screen. But then we will present a way to send the audio you listen to on your PC to your smartphone.

This is the PocketSpeaker application, where you can connect your smartphone to the computer to capture the audio it plays.

Listen to the audio from your PC on your smartphone

This possibility is really attractive, especially in those situations in which we do not have speakers in the computer. For example, if you are in a meeting with friends, each one could connect their device to the computer and thus create a sound system from the speaker of the smartphones. PocketSpeaker makes it possible by following the same mechanism as other applications that integrate the smartphone with the computer, that is, connecting everything to the same network.

It should be noted that PocketSpeaker is a completely free application and to start it you will have to get hold of the client for Android and the server for Windows.

PocketSpeaker screenshots

PocketSpeaker screenshots

Once you install the applications, everything will be a matter of connecting the computers to the same WiFi network. Then, go to the server in Windows and enter the IP address of the smartphone in order for both devices to connect. When you validate the connection, it will immediately start playing the PC audio on your smartphone.

Likewise, it is necessary to highlight that the application also has a server for Linux and its start-up is exactly the same as the one we discussed before. If you want to have a way to send the audio from the PC to the smartphone, PocketSpeaker is an excellent alternative to achieve it. Getting it up and running is really easy and the results are generally very good.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

