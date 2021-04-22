Poco F3 and Poco X3 Pro in Peru: know the characteristics and price of smartphones

- Advertisement -

The Chinese company Xiaomi officially launched its new smartphones from its Poco brand in Peru: these are the Poco F3 and Poco X3 Pro , the same ones that support 5G technology, in addition to having a fairly slim body. What are its characteristics and price?

The Little F3 It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G, in addition to a screen called DotDisplay E4 AMOLED of 6.67 with a 120Hz soda cup, as well as Dolby Atmos audio.

It also has a 4,520 mAh battery on the inside that can be powered at lightning speed thanks to Middle Middle Tab (MMT) technology, which directs electrical current to the device more efficiently. With the included 33W fast charger, the device can be charged to 100% in just 52 minutes.

The AI ​​triple camera setup of the Little F3 It is spearheaded by a 48MP lens with 1.6μm large 4-in-1 pixels, a 119 ° ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP telemacro camera that supports 3cm – 7cm autofocus. The 20 MP front camera also supports selfie in night mode.

On the other hand, POCO X3 Pro retains the top-notch features that made its predecessor a premier choice for demanding gamers and tech-savvy, but now boasts even better performance thanks to one of the most powerful 4G mobile platforms on the market – bass the Snapdragon 860 processor.

“As of February 28, 2021, Poco has shipped a total of 13 million smartphones since Poco F1’s initial launch in 2018. And specifically,“ Poco X3 NFC global shipments alone have exceeded 4 million units. in 7 months”Said Kevin Qiu, Head of Poco Global. “This time, we will continue Poco’s success by bringing exactly what you need, and more.”

The Poco F3, in black and white colors, is available from April 22 in two storage variants: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB at 1,799 soles and 1,959 soles respectively. While the Poco X3 Pro, in black, blue and bronze colors, is available in two storage variants: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB at 1,199 soles and 1,359 soles respectively.

POCO F3 DATA SHEET: FEATURES AND PRICE

SCREEN: 6.67 ″ AMOLED. FHD + (2,400 x 1,080 px). 120 Hz. Touch response 360 ​​Hz

6.67 ″ AMOLED. FHD + (2,400 x 1,080 px). 120 Hz. Touch response 360 ​​Hz PROCESSOR: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MEMORY: 6 / 8GB LPDDR5

6 / 8GB LPDDR5 STORAGE: 128/256 GB UFS 3.1

128/256 GB UFS 3.1 SOFTWARE: MIUI 12 + LITTLE Launcher. Android 11

MIUI 12 + LITTLE Launcher. Android 11 DRUMS: 4,520 mAh. Fast charge 33 W

4,520 mAh. Fast charge 33 W REAR CAMERAS: Main: 48 MP, f / 1.79. Wide angle: 8 MP, f / 2.2. Telemacro: 5 MP, f / 2.4

Main: 48 MP, f / 1.79. Wide angle: 8 MP, f / 2.2. Telemacro: 5 MP, f / 2.4 FRONTAL CAMERA: 20 MP, f / 2.45

20 MP, f / 2.45 SOUND: Stereo speakers. Dolby Atmos, Hi-ResTriple 360º microphone

Stereo speakers. Dolby Atmos, Hi-ResTriple 360º microphone CONNECTIVITY: 5G, LTE, Dual nanoSIM, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 6

5G, LTE, Dual nanoSIM, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 6 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT: 163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm at 196 g

163.7 x 76.4 x 7.8 mm at 196 g OTHERS: Liquid Cool cooling, Gorilla Glass 5, side fingerprint reader, USB-C, infrared

POCO X3 PRO DATA SHEET: FEATURES AND PRICE