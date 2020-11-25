POCO M3: 6.5 ″ screen, Snapdragon 662 and 6,000 mAh battery for € 149

Xiaomi launched its Pocophone brand in September 2018 and has since released three models to the market: Pocophone F1, POCO F2 Pro and POCO X3 NFC. The company has enjoyed great success with these models, as evidenced by the 2.3 million Pocophone F1 sold worldwide, and the million POCO X3 it has sold in 2 months. One of the most appreciated features of Poco smartphones by users is the Poco Launcher launcher, which has more than 10 million downloads in the Play Store and a score of more than 4.5 stars. Today the company has introduced a new member of this family: POCO M3.

Poco M3: More than you expect for its price

The first thing that catches the attention of the POCO M3 is the original design of its back, where the rectangular camera module inserted in a horizontal black panel stands out, which protrudes only 1 mm from the surface. The body is made of polycarbonate and is available in three colors: black, blue and yellow. It has a 6.5 ″ LCD screen with FullHD + resolution that offers a maximum brightness of 400 nits and a contrast of 1,500: 1. It offers a 90% screen-to-body ratio and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. In addition, the POCO M3 is Widevine L1 certified to enjoy Netflix content and other DRM-protected streaming services in HD. At the top of the screen, we find a waterdrop notch that houses the 8MP front camera (1.12μm, f / 2.05). Inside, we find a Snapdragon 662 chip, which was introduced in January this year with 2 GHz cores and Adreno 610 GPUs. Last year, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 665 mobile platform as an efficient option in terms of power consumption between the Snapdragon 660 and the Snapdragon 670. The Snapdragon 662 is the new chip that fills the gap between the Snapdragon 660 and the 665.

This chip is accompanied by 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64/128 GB of UFS 2.1 / 2.2 storage depending on the variant we choose, which we can expand with a microSD card of up to 512GB. It has support for Dual SIM and a fingerprint reader located on one side. Another striking aspect is its large 6,000 mAh battery, which supports fast charging at 18W and comes with a 22.5W charger in the box. Despite this massive battery, its thickness and weight remain within reason at 9.6mm and 198 grams respectively. According to the company, the battery lasts for more than 5 days with light use, a little less than 3 days with moderate use, and approximately 1.5 days under heavy use. POCO M3’s battery is built to withstand high temperatures and withstand almost 2.5 years of use (1,000 charge cycles) without noticeable degradation.

In the photographic section, we find three cameras on the back:

48MP main camera (1/2 ″, 1.6μm Super Pixel 4-in-1) with 6P f / 1.79 aperture lens

2MP macro camera (1.75μm) with f / 2.4 aperture and fixed focus at 4 cm.

2MP (1.75μm) depth camera with f / 2.4 aperture and fixed focus

The POCO M3 includes some interesting camera modes: Movie frame gives photos a cinematic tint, Time-lapse takes advantage of various speed settings to capture different scenes, Night mode enhances photos taken in dark environments by increasing color contrast, while Color focus can make specific tones stand out. Other standout features include the presence of NFC, IR blaster, Bluetooth 5 support, dual stereo speaker, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with MIUI 12 for POCO, based on Android 10.

Price and availability

POCO M3 will be available in two variants 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB, which can be purchased from € 149 and € 169, respectively, on mi.com, Amazon, PcComponentes and the MediaMarkt website, from December 2 . For its part, as an exclusive launch offer, between Friday 27 and Monday 30 November, the 4GB + 64GB variant will be available for € 129, while the 4GB + 128GB model will cost € 149.