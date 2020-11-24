Poco M3: the brand becomes independent from Xiaomi by launching this new budget smartphone

The Poco brand, a subsidiary of Xiaomi, has launched a new smartphone, which arrives just for Black Friday. The model in question is the Poco M3, a mobile that stands out for the large capacity of its 6,000 mAh battery, which can reach several days of use with a single charge and, as usual in this brand, its prices are the best.

It has been two months since the POCO X3 NFC captured all the world attention, with a cheap and very complete mobile that arrived to revolutionize the mid-range market. Now they return with an even more basic but groundbreaking version, since it can be purchased for less than 150 euros, offering features that we find in more expensive smartphones.

POCO becomes independent from Xioami

Taking advantage of the event, the Asian company has announced that its white label will become a division and an independent business as of today. Their numbers speak for themselves, six million phones sold around the world since 2018, when it launched its first mobile, the Pocophone F1.

POCO M3 Features Xiaomi

Key features of this POCO M3

The POCO M3 is a terminal made of plastic, its weight is less than 200 grams. It has a 6.53-inch Full HD + display, with ‘notch’ in the form of a drop, as well as 19: 5.9 format. The protection on the front of the device is tempered glass Gorilla glass 3 and has a fingerprint reader on the side. The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, which is marked with 4GB RAM And till 128 GB memory internal.

Camera: three sensors to capture it all

If we stop at its photographic section, the Poco M3 comes with a main camera with 48 megapixels of resolution, which is accompanied by two other macro (2 megapixel) and depth (2 megapixel) sensors. This last camera assists in capturing images in portrait mode. On its front, we find a camera with a resolution of 8 megapixels. The camera configurations are as follows:

Principal : 48-megapixel sensor, 1/2 inch in size and f / 1.79 aperture lens.

: 48-megapixel sensor, 1/2 inch in size and f / 1.79 aperture lens. Macro : 2 mega-pixel sensor, 1.75-micron pixels and lens with f / 2.4 aperture.

: 2 mega-pixel sensor, 1.75-micron pixels and lens with f / 2.4 aperture. Depth : 2 mega-pixel sensor, 1.75-micron pixels and lens with f / 2.4 aperture.

: 2 mega-pixel sensor, 1.75-micron pixels and lens with f / 2.4 aperture. Frontal: 8 megapixel sensor, 1.12 micron pixels with lens with aperture f / 2.05.

An oversized battery

One of the key points of this device is its large battery, equipped with 6,000 mAh. A figure that promises to support the most intense users for up to a day and a half. The company ensures that this piece has been optimized to last up to 2.5 years without major damage. The device comes with ac22.5W charger in the box and supports reverse charging by cable.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi POCO M3

Poco M3 colors Xiaomi

The new POCO M3 will be available with a very succulent launch offer. The official starting price is 149 euros for the variant with 4 GB and 64 GB and 169 euros for the 4 GB + 128 GB, but between the Friday 27 and Monday 30 November can be obtained for 129 and 149 euros respectively. Regarding the colors, the new POCO M3 will be available in Cool Blue (blue), POCO Yellow (yellow) and Power Black (black).

