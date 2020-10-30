POCO will present a new mid-range mobile in December

In early September, POCO introduced the POCO X3 in Europe. Now, a new leak indicates that POCO will launch another terminal before the end of the year. According to Mukul Sharma, the next POCO device will arrive in the first half of December and it will be a global launch, probably focused on Europe. The device will possibly be a mid-range device and could be the same one that appeared a few days ago with model number M2010J19CG in the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) database. The model number is reminiscent of a similar device (M2010J19SC) that will likely arrive in China as the Redmi Note 10 4G. This information is in line with a recent tweet from POCO’s global spokesperson Angus Kai Ho Ng, who posted that POCO has not finished the year yet, along with the hashtag #POCOcomingsoon.