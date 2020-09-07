POCO X3 NFC: a new Xiaomi mid-range that bets on a 120Hz panel and a huge battery

He who warns is not a traitor, and Xiaomi already let us drop that today he would present the POCO X3, younger brother of the POCO F2 Pro. a new mid-range mobile that reaches the wide catalog of the brand, again, with the quality-price ratio as one of the star characteristics.
So let’s delve into the technical specifications of this POCO X3, since it is a very interesting proposal both in terms of design and hardware, and it comes to carve out a niche in an increasingly disputed mid-range.
POCO X3 NFC datasheet
Little X3
screen
6.67-inch IPS LCD
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G at 2.3GHz
Versions
6GB / 64GB
Battery
5,160mAh
Rear cameras
64 megapixels f / 1.8 26mm
Front camera
20 megapixels f / 2.2 27mm
Operating system
Android 10
Connectivity
Dual 4G
Dimensions and weight
–
Others
Side fingerprint reader
Price
From 229 euros
Releasing the new Snapdragon 732G
Despite not being a 5G mobile, the POCO X3 It is the first mobile to release the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. It is a mid-range processor with few changes compared to the 730G, although with improvements in performance according to Qualcomm. Specifically, with the same Adreno 618, we can obtain up to 15% more performance.
This processor is accompanied by a base configuration of 6 + 64 GB of internal memory, being able to go up to 6 + 128 GB in the case of the most ambitious version. The battery is 5,160mAh with 33W fast charge, a fairly high figure for a mid-range. This POCO does not renounce the NFC, the infrared sensor and a fingerprint reader located on the right side of the terminal.
If we talk about the screen, we find a 6.67-inch LCD panel with FullHD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate adaptive. This rate can range from 50, 60, 90, and 120Hz depending on the situation, which helps the battery not drain as quickly. This panel is coated with Gorilla Glass 5, one of the latest versions of the popular American brand. The POCO X3 thus becomes one of the mid-range mobiles with the highest refresh rate on the market.
Four cameras in one huge module and MIUI 12 on board
At the design level, the large rear module that the POCO X3 has is striking. This module houses four cameras, with a 64 megapixel main sensor and aperture f / 1.79. The rest of the sensors are configured with an 8 megapixel ultra-wide angle and two secondary sensors: a 5 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is 20 megapixels and allows taking pictures with portrait mode.
At the software level we have Android 10, MIUI 12 and POCO Launcher 2.0, the company’s custom launcher for POCOs. Small improvements that run on top of MIUI 12 are thus promised, mainly focused on performance.
POCO X3 versions and price
The POCO X3 has already been made official in Spain and part of the 199 euros as a launch offer in the base model and 249 euros for the 128 GB model.
Poco X3 with 6GB / 64GB: 229 euros
Poco X3 with 6GB / 128GB: 269 euros