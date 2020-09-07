POCO X3 NFC: a new Xiaomi mid-range that bets on a 120Hz panel and a huge battery

He who warns is not a traitor, and Xiaomi already let us drop that today he would present the POCO X3, younger brother of the POCO F2 Pro. a new mid-range mobile that reaches the wide catalog of the brand, again, with the quality-price ratio as one of the star characteristics.

So let’s delve into the technical specifications of this POCO X3, since it is a very interesting proposal both in terms of design and hardware, and it comes to carve out a niche in an increasingly disputed mid-range.

POCO X3 NFC datasheet

Little X3 screen 6.67-inch IPS LCD

Full HD + at 2,400 x 1,080

Ratio 20: 9

120Hz refreshment

Gorilla Glass 5

HDR10 +

Perforated panel Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G at 2.3GHz

Adreno 618 GPU Versions 6GB / 64GB

6GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 256GB Battery 5,160mAh

33W fast charge Rear cameras 64 megapixels f / 1.8 26mm

8 megapixels f / 2.2 13mm SGA

2 megapixel f / 2.4 macro

2 megapixels f / 2.4 bokeh

Dual LED Flash

4K @ 30fps video

HD video @ 960fps Front camera 20 megapixels f / 2.2 27mm Operating system Android 10

MIUI 12 Connectivity Dual 4G

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

Infrared

FM Radio

Headphone jack

USB type C Dimensions and weight – Others Side fingerprint reader Price From 229 euros

Releasing the new Snapdragon 732G

Despite not being a 5G mobile, the POCO X3 It is the first mobile to release the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. It is a mid-range processor with few changes compared to the 730G, although with improvements in performance according to Qualcomm. Specifically, with the same Adreno 618, we can obtain up to 15% more performance.

The POCO X3 has a huge battery of more than 5,000mAh with fast charging of 33W

This processor is accompanied by a base configuration of 6 + 64 GB of internal memory, being able to go up to 6 + 128 GB in the case of the most ambitious version. The battery is 5,160mAh with 33W fast charge, a fairly high figure for a mid-range. This POCO does not renounce the NFC, the infrared sensor and a fingerprint reader located on the right side of the terminal.

If we talk about the screen, we find a 6.67-inch LCD panel with FullHD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate adaptive. This rate can range from 50, 60, 90, and 120Hz depending on the situation, which helps the battery not drain as quickly. This panel is coated with Gorilla Glass 5, one of the latest versions of the popular American brand. The POCO X3 thus becomes one of the mid-range mobiles with the highest refresh rate on the market.

Four cameras in one huge module and MIUI 12 on board

At the design level, the large rear module that the POCO X3 has is striking. This module houses four cameras, with a 64 megapixel main sensor and aperture f / 1.79. The rest of the sensors are configured with an 8 megapixel ultra-wide angle and two secondary sensors: a 5 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is 20 megapixels and allows taking pictures with portrait mode.

At the software level we have Android 10, MIUI 12 and POCO Launcher 2.0, the company’s custom launcher for POCOs. Small improvements that run on top of MIUI 12 are thus promised, mainly focused on performance.

POCO X3 versions and price

The POCO X3 has already been made official in Spain and part of the 199 euros as a launch offer in the base model and 249 euros for the 128 GB model.