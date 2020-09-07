MobileAndroidTech News

POCO X3 NFC: a new Xiaomi mid-range that bets on a 120Hz panel and a huge battery

By Brian Adam
POCO X3 NFC: a new Xiaomi mid-range that bets on a 120Hz panel and a huge battery
He who warns is not a traitor, and Xiaomi already let us drop that today he would present the POCO X3, younger brother of the POCO F2 Pro. a new mid-range mobile that reaches the wide catalog of the brand, again, with the quality-price ratio as one of the star characteristics.

So let’s delve into the technical specifications of this POCO X3, since it is a very interesting proposal both in terms of design and hardware, and it comes to carve out a niche in an increasingly disputed mid-range.

POCO X3 NFC datasheet

Little X3

screen

6.67-inch IPS LCD
Full HD + at 2,400 x 1,080
Ratio 20: 9
120Hz refreshment
Gorilla Glass 5
HDR10 +
Perforated panel

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G at 2.3GHz
Adreno 618 GPU

Versions

6GB / 64GB
6GB / 128GB
MicroSD up to 256GB

Battery

5,160mAh
33W fast charge

Rear cameras

64 megapixels f / 1.8 26mm
8 megapixels f / 2.2 13mm SGA
2 megapixel f / 2.4 macro
2 megapixels f / 2.4 bokeh
Dual LED Flash
4K @ 30fps video
HD video @ 960fps

Front camera

20 megapixels f / 2.2 27mm

Operating system

Android 10
MIUI 12

Connectivity

Dual 4G
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
Infrared
FM Radio
Headphone jack
USB type C

Dimensions and weight

Others

Side fingerprint reader

Price

From 229 euros

Releasing the new Snapdragon 732G

Image 2020 09 07 14 41 37

Despite not being a 5G mobile, the POCO X3 It is the first mobile to release the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. It is a mid-range processor with few changes compared to the 730G, although with improvements in performance according to Qualcomm. Specifically, with the same Adreno 618, we can obtain up to 15% more performance.

The POCO X3 has a huge battery of more than 5,000mAh with fast charging of 33W

This processor is accompanied by a base configuration of 6 + 64 GB of internal memory, being able to go up to 6 + 128 GB in the case of the most ambitious version. The battery is 5,160mAh with 33W fast charge, a fairly high figure for a mid-range. This POCO does not renounce the NFC, the infrared sensor and a fingerprint reader located on the right side of the terminal.

If we talk about the screen, we find a 6.67-inch LCD panel with FullHD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate adaptive. This rate can range from 50, 60, 90, and 120Hz depending on the situation, which helps the battery not drain as quickly. This panel is coated with Gorilla Glass 5, one of the latest versions of the popular American brand. The POCO X3 thus becomes one of the mid-range mobiles with the highest refresh rate on the market.

Four cameras in one huge module and MIUI 12 on board

Image 2020 09 07 14 08 26

At the design level, the large rear module that the POCO X3 has is striking. This module houses four cameras, with a 64 megapixel main sensor and aperture f / 1.79. The rest of the sensors are configured with an 8 megapixel ultra-wide angle and two secondary sensors: a 5 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is 20 megapixels and allows taking pictures with portrait mode.

At the software level we have Android 10, MIUI 12 and POCO Launcher 2.0, the company’s custom launcher for POCOs. Small improvements that run on top of MIUI 12 are thus promised, mainly focused on performance.

POCO X3 versions and price

The POCO X3 has already been made official in Spain and part of the 199 euros as a launch offer in the base model and 249 euros for the 128 GB model.

  • Poco X3 with 6GB / 64GB: 229 euros

  • Poco X3 with 6GB / 128GB: 269 euros

