POCO X3 NFC is already a success, 10,000 units sold in 30 minutes on AliExpress

The low cost and highly competitive smartphone POCO X3 NFC presented on September 7 immediately received positive comments from many online users, amazed at the quality / price ratio offered by the Xiaomi branch company. And the numbers are just as great: 10,000 units sold in 30 minutes on AliExpress.

The data regarding the rest of the sites where POCO X3 NFC is available for purchase are not yet available, but the company has already celebrated with an image published on social media on milestone reached in the official store on AliExpress.

Let’s remember the specifications a bit: it is a smartphone with a 6.67-inch LCD screen with Full HD + resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate; Snapdragon 732G octa-core processor with a maximum frequency of 2.3 GHz and Adreno 618 GPU; 6GB of RAM and 64 / 128GB of storage space; rear quad-camera (64MP + 13MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth of field) and 20MP front sensor; finally, 5160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

As for prices, however, we are talking about 199.90 euros for the base model within the first 24 hours of launch, or otherwise 229.90 Euros for the 6 / 64GB version and 269.90 Euros for the 6 / 128GB variant. This very competitive figure is what certainly attracted customers, considering the components present inside the POCO X3 NFC.