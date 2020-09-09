Poco X3 Nfc Is Coming To Italy: Presentation Announced

Xiaomi is ready to bring another smartphone to Italy. This is POCO X3 NFC, a device that already contains in its name an important clue in terms of technical specifications. In any case, the Chinese company has formalized the presentation date of the device.

More precisely, as you can also see in the images accompanying the news and as confirmed by the company through its official Italian Instagram profile, Xiaomi will hold an event on 7 September 2020 at 2.00 pm Italian time. As usual, everything will be broadcast on the company’s social channels, so you can watch the reveal of POCO X3 NFC via Facebook, Twitter and the official Xiaomi portal.

In any case, some leaks have recently been leaked online regarding the alleged technical data sheet of POCO X3 NFC (or POCO X3). In particular, according to what was reported by GSMArena, the smartphone should mount a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. Put simply, the POCO X3 NFC should be the first device to make use of this SoC.

For the rest, other rumors describe the possible presence of a 64MP main photo sensor, as well as a 5160 mAh battery with 33W charging support. Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 and 4G should not be missing. The display could be OLED and have a refresh rate of 120 Hz, but for the moment it is only rumors. In short, we just have to wait a few days to find out more.