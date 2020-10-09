POCO X3 NFC is now official: Specifications, availability and price

We have updated the availability and price information for Spain. Xiaomi today presented the long-awaited POCO X3 NFC mid-range smartphone at an event that took place online. POCO has opted for a rather original design on its back, with a prominent “POCO” logo at the bottom that changes color depending on the angle from which we look at it. Also the camera module is different from others we have seen, with a more industrial design. The front is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The new phone has IP53 splash resistance. The POCO X3 NFC is available in Shadow Gray (gray) and Cobalt Blue (blue) colors, both of which look quite attractive.

The POCO X3 is the first smartphone to feature the recently announced 2.3 GHz Snapdragon 732G chip. It is the successor to the Snapdragon 730G and is a chip that we will likely see in many mid-range phones that do not have 5G. POCO has incorporated a new generation of its LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus cooling system with a heat pipe that is 70 percent larger. According to POCO, this system is capable of lowering the temperature by up to 6 degrees. This chip is accompanied by 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage expandable via 256GB microSD.



The POCO X3 NFC features a 6.7 ″ FullHD + display with a hole just 3.8mm in diameter for the 20MP front camera. The screen offers a high adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz that adjusts to the content, so for example when watching a static image it is fixed at 50 Hz, when watching a video at 60 Hz and, when playing certain games, at 90 or 120 Hz. The screen also has a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz. The screen offers HDR10 and is of course Widevine L1 certified for viewing HD content on Netflix and Amazon Prime. The panel is LCD type (not AMOLED), so it does not have a fingerprint reader under the screen but on one side.



If you’re a game fan, you’ll be happy to know that it features a Z-axis linear motor for vibrating effects, as well as stereo speakers for a more immersive experience. As a curiosity, it has a functionality that allows the dust to be expelled from the headphones. POCO has partnered with Black Shark to offer two fans that can be attached to the POCO X3 NFC to lower the device’s temperature while gaming.



Another feature aimed at gamers is the presence of Game Turbo 3.0, a set of software optimizations to improve performance in games, prioritize the use of the network by the game, optimize sound quality or even change your voice.



Inside we find a huge 5,160 mAh battery that, according to the company, offers a range of 2 days on a single charge (10 hours of uninterrupted game and 17 hours of video playback). In addition, it offers fast charging at 33 W with a fast charger included in the box, allowing it to reach 100% in 65 minutes. The POCO X3 NFC has an infrared emitter, NFC and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. On the rear, the POCO X3 features a 64MP quad camera:

64MP Sony IMX682 (1 / 1.73 ″) main camera with sensor

13MP ultra wide angle camera (119º) (1.0μm pixel size)

2MP macro camera for 4cm photos

2MP depth camera for portraits

POCO has incorporated a filter called Gold vibe that brings a new golden look to photos taken at night, as well as a filter called Cyberpunk mode that adds a violet hue. AI Skycrapping 3.0 is also present, which allows you to transform a photograph taken of large buildings during the day to a night photograph by modifying the sky. Another included mode is Kaleidoscope.



The POCO X3 NFC arrives with POCO Launcher 2.0 based on MIUI 12 as standard, and POCO promises three years of consistent software updates. The POCO X3 NFC goes on sale for € 229 for 6GB / 64BG and € 269 for 6GB / 128GB. The POCO X3 NFC will be available in Spain, from next September 21. However, the pre-sale of the 6GB + 64GB version will begin next Thursday, September 10 at Mi.com and Amazon. During that first day of presale, it can be purchased for € 199. For its part, the 6GB + 128GB model can be reserved on Mi.com, Mi Stores and Amazon from next September 20, also with a launch promotion: during that day it will be available for € 249.

