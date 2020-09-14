POCO X3 NFC returns at a super price: Xiaomi’s announcement arrives, that’s when

POCO X3 NFC is a smartphone that is making a lot of talk about itself in recent days, thanks above all to the value for money, which has convinced many people. Xiaomi has decided to propose it again at an attractive price.

In particular, as reported by the Chinese company itself through some Stories published on Instagram, there will soon be a new flash sale, which will allow users to take the device home at the same price at which it was sold for the first 24 hours. More precisely, the variant of POCO X3 NFC with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory will be sold for 199.90 euros on the official website starting from 13:00 tomorrow 15 September 2020 while stocks last and, in any case, no later than 24 hours after the start of the promotion.

In short, those who missed the first opportunity now have another chance at their disposal. Think POCO X3 NFC it has already proved a success, placing 10,000 units in 30 minutes on AliExpress and finishing in first place in the ranking of Bestselling devices of Amazon Italy, as you can read in our in-depth analysis on the best smartphones between 200 and 300 euros in September 2020. In case you are wondering, yes : a few days after launch they have already been exceeded 100,000 units.

We are testing the 6 / 128GB variant smartphone, which until September 30, 2020 will be sold for 249.90 euros while stocks last. The review is on its way, so stay tuned to the Everyeye Tech pages.