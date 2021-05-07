Podcast: Is Apple Losing the Battle for the App Store?

The Apple App Store is under attack: the European Commission accuses Apple of abuse of power and Epic Games’ lawsuit against Apple has started in the US. Main topic in both cases: Apple’s grip on the App Store and the high commission for app makers. Are those things still in balance?

According to the European Commission, Apple is guilty of abuse of power with the App Store . The iPhone maker competes with its own Apple Music with music services such as Spotify, but at the same time it charges a high commission (30 percent) to those competitors to be in the App Store.

Meanwhile, Epic Games’ lawsuit against Apple has started in the US. The reason was the blocking of Fortnite in the App Store, when the game introduced its own payment method against the rules last year. The lawsuit comes several interesting details surfaced . In this Bright Podcast, we discuss the possible outcomes of the cases against Apple.

We also update you on the problems with the Apple Podcasts app . As a result, you may not yet see our new episode in the app.

