Podcast subscriptions and their redesigned app arrive

Podcast subscriptions arrive and in a redesigned app

We are live with the new event of the brand of the bitten apple and already we have been shown a novelty that comes as a surprise to many, first hand we tell you that the podcast subscriptions, designed to pay creators for content and what the redesign of the application looks like.

As they just announced, Apple officially has a totally new feature coming to Podcasts next month, additionally it has been indicated that subscriptions to Apple podcasts allow listeners to directly provide support to podcasters through the Podcasts application, this new service will be available from May.

Among the details are Apple podcast subscriptions available to listeners in more than 170 countries and regions as of May, however it is also mentioned that the specific software requirements for the Apple Podcasts app, subscriptions and channels will be shared prior to availability within the next month.

As for the prices of each subscription, these will be established by the creators and will be billed monthly by default. For their part, creators can offer the option of annual billingThus, subscribers can manage from their Apple account settings, which is now accessible from Listen Now.

In addition, listeners will also be able to access free trials and sample episodes shared by the creators, it is worth mentioning that through Share with family, up to six family members can share a subscription.

Apple Podcast subscriptions arrive and the redesign of the application is the news today

On the other hand, listeners will be able to access the new Search tab which allows searching with Main Charts and categories, new pages of programs and episodes using the button Smart play and of course episodes saved in iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 and macOS 11.3.