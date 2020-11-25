Pokémon Go and the characters of the sixth generation Kalos that will come to the video game

Are you one of the people who was waiting for this update on Pokemon go ? Well now we will tell you what it will bring in December. The video game, released in 2016 on the Android and iOS platforms, has had several downloads throughout its 4 years, even surpassing titles like Harry Potter or Jurassic Park.

Although, its greatest attraction was augmented reality and the Pokémon that appeared in all cities of the world, now the video game of Niantic he is preparing what would be the arrival of the sixth generation.

Through a statement, Pokemon go He explains that in December there could be several surprises, he even encouraged himself to share an image where the primary creatures of the generation also known as Kalos are appreciated.

What will these creatures be? The page Nintenderos has indicated that, through the internal code of the mobile application, it has been possible to locate a series of names of these new species of Kalos. Here we mention them:

These could be the new Kalos generation Pokémon coming to the game in the next update. (Photo: Pokeminers)

