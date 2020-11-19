Pokémon GO and the steps to get to level 50

Do you continue playing? Well now there is some very good news. Pokemon go has enabled what many were waiting for: reaching level 50. While many of the users were already able to reach the maximum level of the game, 40, now this will increase in the coming days.

As you know, in order to level up in Pokemon go it is necessary to accumulate a quantity of experience. But not only that, every time you complete a phase, you will receive various objects as a reward. However, this will be different for those who wish to advance beyond level 40.

As Niantic mentions in a statement, in order to obtain Level 50 and the other levels, it is necessary not only to fulfill a series of tasks or accumulate experience, but also you must capture, hatch eggs, evolve or register new Pokémon to advance in your step.

It also indicates that the task will not be easy. Even the portal andro4all He has been encouraged to make a list of what things you will have to do to reach 50 in the video game:

You can also get a variety of elements to continue your passage to level 50. (Photo: Pokémon)

