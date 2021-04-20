Polaroid Go: the smallest instant camera in the world

- Advertisement -

The Polaroid brand, known as a pioneer of digital photography, has announced the launch of “Polaroid Go”. It is a new analog instant camera that is presented as the smallest in the world.

While creating this camera appears to be quite a daunting task, the company claims that it has succeeded. Apparently, Polaroid has found the right way to miniaturize “moving parts that expose and spit out physical impressions, as well as the film itself.”

Two-inch prints

The company indicates that its innovative camera is 4.1 inches long and 3.3 inches wide. And that also has the ability to generate prints with a size of two inches.

Additionally, it has a shutter button located on the back of the equipment. As well as with a flash and counter that lets you know how many shots the camera has left. The novelty of the Polaroid Go is that despite its design it offers an automatic timer.

The Polaroid Go generates double exposures

In addition to having a timer, this camera has the ability to generate “double exposures and a new mirror finish for the eyepiece that works as a way to see yourself and how a shot is framed when taking selfies.” All this in a small instantaneous analog device that, as is well known, is not as easy to reduce as it happens with digital cameras.

The characteristics of the Polaoid Go are not without attention, because they are not suitable for a small analog camera. However, if you want to test them and verify what the company is promoting, you should only wait until next April 27 for them to be officially released.

For now, you can book on the company’s website for a starting price of $ 115.

