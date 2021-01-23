Polotno Studio, create designs from templates for free and without registration

- Advertisement -

Creating designs from templates has opened the door for many content creators to generate their own material. Many people do not have the knowledge to design and others cannot afford it. So Canva-style customizable service templates help a lot. However, this service is not completely free and requires a registration process.

In that sense, we want to present you a service that, as in Canva, will allow you to use customizable templates, but it does not even need registration. Its name is Polotno Studio.

Design with customizable templates totally free

The advantage of customizable templates is that they are ready for us to modify what we want. So, depending on our modifications, we will obtain more or less original results. The problem with most of these editors is that they are in freemium mode and although there are very good templates and images at no cost, the best ones are subject to payment. If you are tired of this, we can choose to use Polotno Studio where it is free and customizable.

Additionally, the work from this tool is direct from the moment we enter the page, because it does not merit registration processes.

Once you enter Polotno Studio from the link at the end of this article, the workspace will immediately receive you. If you’ve used Canva before, the Polotno Studio interface will look very familiar to you. On the left side you will have stock images taken from Unsplash to which you can add texts, shapes, stickers and other elements.

Additionally, from its interface you can edit your own images by uploading them from your computer. From there, you can edit them however you want and also resize them. At the end, just click on the “Download” button in the upper right and you can download your creation.

Polotno Studio is a very simple editor, but pay and also free. The fact that it does not merit registration is very attractive, because its use is summarized to enter and start working.

If you want to try it, follow this link.

