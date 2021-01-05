Poncho de Nigris reacted furiously to the versions that he infected an employee who died with COVID-19: “It is defamation to say that we are murderers”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Poncho by Nigris it is in the eye of the hurricane again. After overcoming COVID-19, the actor and driver was accused of infecting one of his employees, who unfortunately passed away a few days ago.

The famous Monterrey He has returned the target of several criticisms since the carpenter who worked in his house had a fatal fate after catching the coronavirus.

De Nigris was named a “murderer” because, according to his detractors, he was responsible for infecting Arturo Medrano, the carpenter who worked for several weeks at his home.

After the death, the singer also responded to the controversy and assured that everything is about attacks against him and has even been on the lookout for the family affected by the death of his worker.

“We found out that he passed away yesterday and I was in communication with the family. We were infected around the same time, he had symptoms before me. We were talking, I was 29 years old and I’m very sorry … what I don’t understand is that Now they say that we infect it because he came to work at home, to the department ”, highlighted De Nigris in a video presented by Gossip Live.

“I’m out of the loop because they start to mention me after I got out of COVID and it hit me really hard … We are talking about defamation in a direct way by saying that we are murderers because we infect it. We are in a pandemic, we do not know who infects whom, “he added in an interview with Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani.

Poncho de Nigris stressed that if they got the virus together it was because of work and not because of enjoying a party.

He added that since his carpenter became ill, he has been in communication with his family, who are aware that the disease could have come from anywhere.

“Thank you very much Poncho, don’t worry, people already know how malicious it is, no one knows where you and Arturo got that virus. We can’t blame anyoneThank you very much ”, said Arturo Medrano’s mother to De Nigris.

Poncho de Nigris’ battle against COVID-19 began in mid-December, when he was infected, like his wife Marcela Mistral and their children.

Since then he gave his testimony of how he faced the disease that in his words “did hit him hard”.

“It is not easy, it is strong. It is giving me strength and that I am an athlete and I take care of myself. I’m fighting the bug, I’m going to defeat it, I’m sure. I’m even angry, I’m angry because this shit wants to kill you. We are going to give him all the will to save the whole family ”, highlighted at the beginning of an Instagram broadcast.

He even highlighted that on one occasion his oxygenation was below 90, so he could be taken to the hospital for more specialized care; however, they only administered oxygen at home and her health began to improve.

A week ago he declared that he was victorious over the disease, despite the fact that his driving was complicated and he only had some consequences.

“We are getting better every day, stronger every day. The only thing I have to say is that the 12-round fight against the Coronavirus was tough, but it was hard for me ”, said in his stories on the social network.

On the same platform, he asked his more than 2.4 million followers to respect health measures so as not to spread COVID-19 further.

“Don’t have meetings anymore, don’t have parties, don’t do anything. Learn from my bullshit. Learn! I got infected, I was dying. I did have a few days of oxygen, I disconnected. Do not have parties, we are in Nuevo León made shit “, he assured.

|