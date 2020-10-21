Pope supports same – sex civil partnership

Pope Francis spoke openly about civil partnership in the documentary Francesco, which premiered at a film festival in Rome today

Pope Francis does not appear to be adhering to the Catholic Church ‘s view to date of a same – sex civil partnership.

Pope Francis spoke openly about civil partnership in the documentary Francesco, which premiered at a film festival in Rome today.

Speaking about providing pastoral care and attendance for LGBT people, the Pope said:

“Homosexuals have the right to be part of a family. They are children of God. What is needed is a law that allows a civil partnership, so they will have legal recognition. ”

Pope Francis is more understanding in his talk about homosexuality and shows his support for gay people as children of God again in this film.

“I stood for that,” he says in the new film.

The Catholic Church teaches that homosexual acts are a “disorder in themselves” and the Church is against gay marriage.

The traditional teaching of the Catholic Church is that marriage can only take place between a man and a woman.

It is also argued that “respecting homosexuals is not the same as allowing homosexual behavior or legal recognition of civil partnerships”.

The Pope’s speech is expected to further annoy those in the church who are more conservative than he and do not agree with Francis, who they believe is too liberal.

This is his first time since his appointment as Pope to publicly support the availability of civil partnership for same-sex couples.

The long film is the story of his papacy for seven and a half years Francesco directed by Evgeny Afineevsky.