Popular white women’s Instagram accounts, dedicated to black women

By Brian Adam
Photo: File
Washington: Famous white women around the world have given their Instagram accounts to famous black women of their age in support of black people. These accounts will remain with the same women for at least a month and they will be able to post on them.

The move comes from the UK, dubbed ‘UK Black History Month’ by an organization called Mike UK. Thanks to this, the hard work, life and struggle of black women is to be presented to the public. In this regard, more than 70 white women have handed over their accounts to famous black women. It should be noted that 70% of these famous women belong to the world of film, media, writing and showbiz and a total of 175 million people read them on Instagram.

Prominent CNN journalist Christian Amanpour’s account has come to Booker Prize writer Bernardine Everesto. Broadcaster John Sarpong will use the account of Victoria singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, who has more than 28.7 million followers. Emma Debray will use Gwyneth Paltrow’s account.

On the other hand, the British fashion magazine Kenya Hunt will handle the account of Alexa Cheung. The purpose of all this campaign is to somehow bring the voice, problems and struggles of black women before the world. According to UK Mike, now is the time to exaggerate the plight of black women.

The hashtags #ShareTheMicUK and #ShareTheMicNow have been used in this campaign. The move comes at the behest of Vogue Magazine’s publishing manager Vanessa Kongori and her colleagues. Famous film star Julia Roberts has recently joined the campaign.

Analysts have called it an important step in ending racism.

