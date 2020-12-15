Tech News

Pornhub Removes Over 10 Million Videos To Prevent Illegal Content Distribution

By Brian Adam
0
0
Porhub.jpg
Porhub.jpg

Must Read

Apps

Ratio: extreme minimalism in a super customizable launcher

Brian Adam - 0
Ratio is a minimalist style launcher that is designed for avoid distractions without losing sight of personalization or speed of smartphone use:...
Read more
Android

How to know the refresh rate of your mobile in real time

Brian Adam - 0
The refresh rate has become one of the main specifications of mobile phones, both in the mid-range and in the higher ranges....
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi Mi Electric Shaver: the electric shaver that adapts to the contour of our face

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi wants to cover it all, and knows that maintaining personal hygiene is one of the most important things for people and...
Read more
Car Tech

This is Zoox, the autonomous electric taxi that Amazon has just introduced

Brian Adam - 0
We could resort to that cliché that "the future is already here", although we should also consider the idea that, simply, we are...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The Canadian company Pornhub has removed more than 10 million videos from its platform, after being accused of hosting and distributing illegal content.

An investigation revealed that the porn site was hosting content related to the sexual abuse of both adults and minors. As well as revenge pornography, spy videos that violate people’s privacy, among others. Faced with this accusation, Pornhub responded immediately, calling it irresponsible and false.

Pornhub removes pornographic videos from unverified profiles

Following the indictment, the porn site conducted a thorough investigation. In this it found that more than 10 million videos, that is, more than 65 percent of the files that the platform hosts (13.5 million), are not verified. Thus decided to suspend them “temporarily”.

Now, the company only allows authorized “uploaders” to upload content to the website. They will even have the power to upload new videos, cancel user uploads and downloads without subscription. In this regard, the company wrote on his blog the next:

“We have now also suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by content partners or members of the Model Program. This means that every piece of content on Pornhub comes from verified uploaders, a requirement that platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and Twitter have yet to establish. “

MasterCard and Visa suspend payment services through Pornhub

Following the news, the companies MasterCard and Visa decided to conduct an independent investigation. In the case of MasterCard, it effectively corroborated the information about illegal content distribution.

In view of this, they suspended the use of their credit cards on this pornography platform. In fact, Mastercard expressed:

“Our investigations over the past few days have confirmed violations of our standards prohibiting illegal content on your website.”

Pornhub has expressed feeling unfairly attacked. However, it has taken radical steps to serve as an example to other platforms to combat illegal material.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Ratio: extreme minimalism in a super customizable launcher

Brian Adam - 0
Ratio is a minimalist style launcher that is designed for avoid distractions without losing sight of personalization or speed of smartphone use:...
Read more
Android

How to know the refresh rate of your mobile in real time

Brian Adam - 0
The refresh rate has become one of the main specifications of mobile phones, both in the mid-range and in the higher ranges....
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi Mi Electric Shaver: the electric shaver that adapts to the contour of our face

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi wants to cover it all, and knows that maintaining personal hygiene is one of the most important things for people and...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©