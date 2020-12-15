Pornhub Removes Over 10 Million Videos To Prevent Illegal Content Distribution

- Advertisement -

The Canadian company Pornhub has removed more than 10 million videos from its platform, after being accused of hosting and distributing illegal content.

An investigation revealed that the porn site was hosting content related to the sexual abuse of both adults and minors. As well as revenge pornography, spy videos that violate people’s privacy, among others. Faced with this accusation, Pornhub responded immediately, calling it irresponsible and false.

Pornhub removes pornographic videos from unverified profiles

Following the indictment, the porn site conducted a thorough investigation. In this it found that more than 10 million videos, that is, more than 65 percent of the files that the platform hosts (13.5 million), are not verified. Thus decided to suspend them “temporarily”.

Now, the company only allows authorized “uploaders” to upload content to the website. They will even have the power to upload new videos, cancel user uploads and downloads without subscription. In this regard, the company wrote on his blog the next:

“We have now also suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by content partners or members of the Model Program. This means that every piece of content on Pornhub comes from verified uploaders, a requirement that platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and Twitter have yet to establish. “

MasterCard and Visa suspend payment services through Pornhub

Following the news, the companies MasterCard and Visa decided to conduct an independent investigation. In the case of MasterCard, it effectively corroborated the information about illegal content distribution.

In view of this, they suspended the use of their credit cards on this pornography platform. In fact, Mastercard expressed:

“Our investigations over the past few days have confirmed violations of our standards prohibiting illegal content on your website.”

Pornhub has expressed feeling unfairly attacked. However, it has taken radical steps to serve as an example to other platforms to combat illegal material.

