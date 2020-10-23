Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 40 RS: Design and price

One more year, Huawei has presented a new Porsche Design variant of its latest flagship, in this case the Huawei Mate 40. The new Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 40 RS has a truly original design, which takes some aesthetic keys from sports cars and uses ceramic for its back panel. HUAWEI has included five lenses within the camera bump that has an octagonal outline with rounded corners. As for the internal hardware, it is almost identical to the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro +, save for the fact that it doubles the amount of storage up to 512 GB.



Up front, the Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 40 RS offers a 6.76 ″ diagonal 90 Hz flexible OLED panel (2772 × 1344 pixels) that bends 88 degrees along the edges. There are power and volume buttons on the right side, but users can also control volume and brightness using capacitive controls along the side. In the photographic section, we find a 50MP (f / 1.9) optically stabilized main camera, along with a 20MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 3D depth sensor. There are also two telephoto cameras: 12MP (3x, f / 2.4) and 8MP (10x, f / 4.4) – both with OIS. Selfies come from the hand of a 13MP camera (f / 2.4) accompanied by a 3D depth camera. The front camera can automatically adjust its field of view depending on the number of faces in the frame, and it can also shoot slow motion movies at 240fps.

The Porsche Design HUAWEI Mate 40 RS has the same 5nm Kirin 9000 processor that the rest of its Mate 40 series brothers incorporate, along with 12 GB of RAM. A 4,400mAh battery powers the phone, and it charges wired at 66W and wirelessly at 50W. Security is provided by an on-screen fingerprint sensor, as well as 3D face unlock. The phone runs on EMUI 11 (based on Android 10) and lacks access to Google services such as Play Store, Gmail, YouTube, and Maps, among others. Instead, use the AppGallery store and Huawei mobile services. Huawei has not revealed the launch date of any of the Mate 40, but we know that this new mobile will cost 2,295 euros.