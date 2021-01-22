Porsche presents a new electric Taycan for less than 100,000 euros

- Advertisement -

Porsche is one of the companies that has decided to compete in the electric car market with a Taycan range that, in recent months, has left us all kinds of headlines around speed records in hard conflict with the sportiest models from Tesla. A competition that was not only going to feature horsepower, but also the price.

New Porsche Taycan. Porsche

And the problem with that Porsche Taycan S is that if we want to go buy it we will have to pay an amount greater than 120,000 euros, so it is very possible that you escape from many budgets And, most important of all, it takes you away from the buyer who wants to jump to an EV and ends up handing over to Tesla and its various Models that are in price segments well below those of the Germans.

New model under 100,000

As it is, this week Porsche has shown what that standard Taycan model will be that wants to compete with the bulk of Tesla cars within the electricity market, and the truth is that we are facing a very interesting alternative that is going to be placed in the price range of, for example, some Elon Musk Model S. Specifically, this EV (the Perfomance Battery) will go on sale for less than 80,000 euros ($ 79,900).

New Porsche Taycan. Porsche

It is the Porsche Taycan, a vehicle with a very careful design, really beautiful and that hides an electric motor with a power of 321CV capable of reaching 100 kilometers per hour in just 5.1 seconds thanks to its launch control technology. What’s more, that huge number of horses can be expanded thanks to the overboost mode and take it up to 420 for a limited period of time.

Interior of the new Porsche Taycan. Porsche

The maximum speed it will reach is 231 kilometers per hour and boasts a really neat interior finish with two huge screens, a panoramic one located on the dashboard and another more vertical, tactile, close to the hand to handle all the systems of this Porsche Taycan . Further, displays speed and multimedia indicators behind the wheel for better viewing while driving.

Unfortunately, Porsche has not provided data on what will be the capacity of its battery or the estimated range in kilometers, so we will have to wait for you to make new data public. What we do know is that this Taycan will have a more expensive version, the Performance Battery Plus which, we assume, will print a greater range of kilometers to the vehicle.

>