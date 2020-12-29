Porsche will install new super-fast charging points in several Spanish cities

- Advertisement -

Iberian Porsche has already shown its intention to contribute significantly to improve the network of points or stations with electric chargers in our country and a great example is its project Porsche City Charging. A project that consists of the installation of numerous superfast charging points in some of the main cities of Spain and Portugal.

A few weeks ago the first charging point was inaugurated under this interesting project in Barcelona and a few days later another new point was put into operation in Marbella, specifically in the Puerto Banús area. While the first is located in a shopping center located in the Diagonal avenue of Barcelona and with a large influx of public, the second is in a private area of ​​the marina, since it has been installed thanks to an agreement signed between Porsche and the management company of the famous Port.

Madrid, Valencia and Zaragoza among those chosen

Well, now it has been announced that Porsche Ibérica will carry out the installation of new super-fast chargers in Spain and Portugal. With regard to our country, the cities that will have recharging points within the Porsche City Charging project are Madrid, Valencia and Zaragoza, while our neighboring country will host these charging points in the cities of Lisbon and Porto.

Porsche

All these charging points installed by the German company are of 175 KW power and they will be located in strategic points of great affluence to facilitate the intensive use of them, such as hotels, shopping centers, etc. Undoubtedly a great job with which Porsche not only wants to benefit its customers, but all users of electric vehicles. Let us remember that in the capital of Spain, there are already six super-fast recharging points in Porsche Ibérica’s own facilities, however, new facilities are going to be built in different locations.

At all points, customers will be able to pay for the recharge with a credit card and without users having to register in different applications depending on the operator used. Some points that allow most electric vehicles to be able to charge your batteries in just 30 minutes. Undoubtedly, a great project financed by the company itself and that contributes to the improvement of the electric charging infrastructure of our country and that helps with the development of the electric vehicle.

