Portrait Light, the feature to change the light source in photos comes to older Pixel phones

If the phones with the Pixel seal have stood out for something, it is because of a refined photographic section. Google wanted to make up for all the criticism it had received with some Nexus (the previous range) and from the first Pixel launched the batteries were put.

Now, with the announcement of the new Pixel 5, one of the most popular photo enhancement features was Portrait Light. A capacity for modify the light source in the images captured with the mobile camera even after taking the picture.

On all Pixel

Portrait Light was one of the performances that received the most praise. Being able to adjust the light source once the photo is taken can help correct those shots that have not turned out as expected. A function that despite arriving with the Pixel 5, will make the leap to other older models.

via GIPHY

To access the new Portrait Light function within Google Photos we must click on the image to edit it and then use the “Portrait Light” option within “Adjust”.

To the delight of owners of other previous generation Pixels, Portrait Light will reach more phones with the Google seal thanks to Google Photos. From Android Police they announce that some owners of Pixel 2, 3 and 4 are already receiving this function.

The improvement, which as we say, comes through the Google Photos application, is offered after a server-side upgrade, so its arrival cannot be forced by installing a specific apk.

To be able to use Portrait Light we will have to make use of a photo in which someone appears, without necessarily being a portrait. In addition, and according to 9to5Google, the function does not appear in all the photos with which they have tried.

At the moment, Portrait Light has been confirmed to be available on Google Photos in version 5.15.0.337400196 on Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4a and Pixel 4 XL models. If you have any of these models and you still do not have it active, it is a matter of time before it appears as available.

Via | 9to5Google