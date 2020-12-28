Possible iPad Pro 12.9 with mini LED screen for 2021

- Advertisement -

We are in the last week of 2020, a year of unprecedented changes, and although it may not seem like it, all the changes are positive, especially because technology is advancing in giant steps, Apple knows it very well and for this reason plans a possible iPad Pro 12.9 with mini LED screen that could see the light for the first quarter of this already very close year 2021, then we will tell you all about it.

In addition, the report mentions that the giant BOE screen manufacturer has finally obtained approval to supply OLED panels for the iPhone, to this must be added that GIS approved investments of NT $ 2,198 billion (US $ 76.3 million) and NT $ 1,421 million Proposed by its subsidiary in Chengdu, China, in August and November 2020, respectively, it is thus moving to provide touchpads for both the iPhone and the upcoming iPad Pro.

Some reports claiming that Apple is looking to transition from the line to OLED display technology, seem unlikely now as It doesn’t seem convenient for Apple to only briefly switch to Mini-LED before transitioning back to OLED. One rumor claimed that we would see an OLED iPad Pro in the second half of 2021, but recent reports state that the change is unlikely to happen until 2022.

