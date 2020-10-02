‘Post-it’ on your iPhone ?: how to keep your reminders always in sight

One of the great advantages of the widgets that iOS 14 released last September is that allow us to bring modules that offer information on the home screen, in such a way that it is not necessary to access a specific app to consult anything. So an element like this, if it can have a special utility, is when it comes to reminding us of important issues such as the time the children’s English classes start, the things that are missing in the fridge, etc.

For something similar, post-its were invented, an indispensable tool to write down things that we will have to do later. Especially in the office, where they are a basic commodity. So, why not take that concept and bring it to the screen of our iPhone so that we do not forget anything that is important?

Start to remember things

The fact is that in recent days there have been a proliferation of apps that allow you to place their post-its on the home screens, taking advantage of the new features of the iOS 14 widgets. And we have opted to download Sticky widgets, because is one of the most popular and is completely free and functional, although it has a premium offer if we want to have a broader customization catalog. The first thing, as you can imagine, is to go to the App Store and download it to the iPhone.

Create a new widget with colored notes.

Once there, you have to do the most difficult thing, which is create the widget before taking it to the home screen. To do this, you must follow the steps that we already told you a few days ago and that explained the process to make new widgets from those offered by some apps that have already been updated to iOS 14. When you have it already defined, you only It remains to take it to the page where you want it to be located, and in view. Then, as you can see from the screenshots you have just above, It is possible to define the colors (yellow, pink and blue) or the font by pressing and holding on the post-it.

Edit the text and color of the notes.

Next we have to write what we want to remember, so an editing screen with several elements will appear. The main one is the writing box, although below you will see another button that will try to seduce you with the premium service to access more colors and fonts (it has a price of 2.29 euros). If you prefer to continue with the free part, simply click on “Save” to update the post-it as you have defined it. From now on, you will have a visible reminder of whatever it is when you access your iPhone.