PostTrack, a universal package tracking service for your purchases

There is no doubt that online shopping gave a new dimension to the process of purchasing any product. Best of all, it is a whole new ecosystem that has been geared together to make the experience more user-friendly. An example of this is the package tracking function offered by most shipping services. In that sense, today we want to present you a very interesting universal packet monitoring service.

His name is PostTrack and from its interface you will be able to track all the purchases you make from the same place, regardless of the services you use.

Package tracking within everyone’s reach

PostTrack is an extremely interesting service because it comes to cover a need shared by many people around the world. If you have ever made purchases online in stores in different countries and using different shipping services, you will have noticed the effort involved in tracking them. That is, we need to open each of the web or apps of the shipping services and from there enter the number that identifies it to do the monitoring in question.

It means that if we make purchases in 6 different sites with 4 different couriers, we will need to occupy the applications or pages of each one to track them. So instead of going through this exhausting experience, we can put everything in one place with PostTrack.

However, things do not stop there, because the PostTrack service offers additional options that take it beyond being a simple package tracker. Thus, we can find possibilities that complement the experience such as package management and sending notifications.

Features offered by PostTrack

The simple fact of having a service capable of concentrating the tracking of packages from different companies is really great, however, there is more. As we mentioned before, PostTrack transcends the package tracking functions and offers benefits that will make the experience much more user-friendly. They are:

Support for more than 350 shipping companies.

Automatic detection of the shipping company just by entering the tracking number.

Batch package monitoring to track multiple shipments at the same time.

Automatic translation into your language of the status of each package.

Notifications via email before any change in the status of the shipment.

Shipping history.

Access from mobile applications for Android and iOS and extensions for Chrome, Firefox and Edge.

Do you need to monitor shipments frequently? Post Track is the answer

The use cases of a service like PostTrack refer to users with high volumes of online purchases and shipments. While it is manageable to track a couple of packages, when the number increases to the dozens, the matter becomes more complicated. In this way, instead of having to review several web pages and applications, we can concentrate everything in a single interface.

In that sense, one of the great benefits that we can obtain with PostTrack is convenience. The service takes into account that many times the monitoring applications of each company are not in our language and offers automatic translation. So, it doesn’t matter if you use a Chinese courier, PostTrack will translate the package status into your language.

Not only that, the email notification service is quite useful and saves us time and review work. In case of any change in the shipment, you will be able to know it immediately with an alert in your email. Likewise, the possibility of entering from the smartphone and synchronizing with the computer from the extensions for the browser, help us to always have the information at hand.

If you frequently have to do package tracking and want a much easier method, feel free to give PostTrack a try.

