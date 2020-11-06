Powell is the head of the Fed that every US president will want

Jay Powell’s job is likely to be safe from the outcome of the US presidential election. The chairman of the Federal Reserve will continue with ultra-flexible monetary policy in the coming years. That will make it easy for the country’s president to appoint him for a second term.

Donald Trump used to tweet complaints about Powell all the time, saying that other countries had lower interest rates and that the Federal Reserve’s slightly tighter monetary policy was holding back the American economy.

But he has kept quiet about it during the pandemic. No wonder: Powell and his colleagues have cut interest rates to near zero and are supporting financial markets in an effort to minimize economic damage.

Joe Biden would not object to the Federal Reserve’s response to Covid-19. And you should make the most of continuity where you can find it, as you may want to replace many of the officials Trump has installed in the Treasury and other economic positions.

At the same time, the occupant of the Oval Office will need the Federal Reserve to help ensure that borrowing costs do not rise due to heavy federal spending to offset job losses and business damage caused by the pandemic.

Washington ran a deficit of $ 3.1 trillion in the fiscal year through September, according to the Treasury Department, more than double the previous record. The nation’s debt-to-GDP ratio was on track to reach 98% in September, according to the Congressional Budget Office, and could rise to nearly 200% by 2050. The Federal Reserve may have to buy more debt sovereign to prevent market indigestion. Powell is already on that path.

Republicans used to favor fiscal discipline, but in these circumstances even Trump could become fond of what’s known as modern monetary theory, the idea that governments that print their own money can and should spend whatever they want as long as it’s fueling the money. economic growth and productive employment. Biden is already a partial convert, and he placed Stephanie Kelton, an advocate of the Theory, on a task force that in July presented 110 pages of policy recommendations.

With the Democrat there is an area for improvement in collaboration with the Federal Reserve that Trump does not share: the focus on racial equity. Both Biden’s task force and the central bank have it on the agenda. Powell has indicated that the Fed will let the economy overheat longer so that improved conditions reach disadvantaged black workers and other minorities.

It is part of a new and supersolitic US central bank model that neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden would likely want to change.

