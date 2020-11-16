Tech NewsApps

Poweramp Equalizer is an impressive equalizer that improves mobile audio and even increases its volume

By Brian Adam
Poweramp Equalizer is an impressive equalizer that improves mobile audio and even increases its volume
Poweramp Equalizer Is An Impressive Equalizer That Improves Mobile Audio

Since not all brands include an equalizer among their software options, why not install one in app form? Well, the new Poweramp Equalizer is one of the most complete: it allows precisely customize the audio output. Bass, treble, presets and even increase the volume of the mobile beyond what the manufacturer allows.

There are many music players that include an equalizer with which to modulate the sound, also brands offer audio enhancements within their software. Even though there are always mobiles that run out of a standard equalizerThere are also users looking for their own equalization app. Viper is the best choice if you are rooted, Wavelet is a great option for anyone, also apps like SpotiQ. And Poweramp Equalizer is a new contender that points out ways.

Poweramp’s equalizer for any player

Poweramp Equalizer

Poweramp is a popular music player for Android that has evolved in functionalities to offer an ideal framework for the reproduction of all local files. Said Poweramp has an excellent equalizer with which a huge amount of hearing values ​​can be adjusted. And its developer has decided to unlink this equalizer to work with any other app on the device.

The application is currently in early access, although it is possible to download the beta to test it on mobile. Poweramp Equalizer has a graphic equalizer of up to 32 bands (configurable), offers a multitude of predefined settings (presets), allows applying bass or treble boost, enables balance and even gain. With this you can slightly increase the volume level above that offered by the serial device, although everything will depend on the sound hardware that you implement.

Poweramp Equalizer

Poweramp Equalizer works with the sound output of the mobile and detects common players to adapt to their requirements (With YouTube Music and Spotify it works like a charm). The amount of adjustments it offers is immense, it is one of the best substitutes for the standard equalizer. And without offering playback problems even though its current state is beta.

Poweramp Equalizer

To download the application you need to access the beta from this link. Once you sign up, you can download it: Poweramp Equalizer currently lacks ads and in-app purchases.

Poweramp Equalizer

Poweramp Equalizer

  • Price: Free
  • Developer: Max MP
  • To download: For Android on Google Play

