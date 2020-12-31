PowerToys are expecting a number of major improvements to arrive with version 0.31 at the beginning of the year

- Advertisement -

A few hours ago the PowerToys, Microsoft’s set of tools to empower our teams, they made the jump to version 0.29. A minor update, which you can download here or automatically and which is a prelude to what is to come.

And it is that the next reviews of the PowerToys (it is expected to be version 0.31) are more than interesting in view of the news that seems to be released. Improvements aimed at improving its use alongside arrival of new options and greater customization capabilities on Windows 10 computers.

Improved workflow

As stated in Deskmodder, Microsoft is working on a PowerToys update that will bring a good number of improvements and news to Windows 10, the result of joint work by Microsoft as well as by the developer community.

Among the next news of the PowerToys will come the ability to explore the Windows Registry. In this way, and with the usual precautions to take when handling the registry, aspects such as the configuration, applications and even the Windows 10 interface can be modified.

An improvement that will be possible thanks to a possible function under study to create a sort of key finder in the Windows 10 Registry which will allow users to find all primary keys as well as display all values ​​of a registry key.

In addition, another of the novelties that may arrive is a complement that, thanks to the developer Davide Giacometti, will allow you to use the PowerToys to find, start, stop and restart quickly Windows Services (Windows Service), the system that allows you to manage applications and services such as Windows Update or Microsoft Store.

In this way, by means of the PowerToys these services can be paused and resumed (they start automatically when Windows starts) without opening the Windows Services application.

Further, can be executed with the PowerToys system commands, so that with these tools we can turn off, suspend, hibernate, change user … in a simpler way.

Improvements that are scheduled to arrive but still without a fixed date, although it is considered that these characteristics may arrive to the PowerToys with version 0.31 back in the month of January

Via | Windows Latest