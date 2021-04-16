PowerToys are updated to version 0.36: microphone and camera can now be turned off with a combination of keys

- Advertisement -

Microsoft’s PowerToys are one of the most interesting resources we can use in Windows. A series of tools with which to enhance the capacity of the teams and all at the cost of minimal resources. A tool that we have already talked about on other occasions and that now updated to version 0.36.

Available on GitHub, the latest update brings the application to version 0.36 and comes offering an important improvement for the video conferencing utility, as it adds the ability to mute the microphone and turn off the webcam with a combination of keys.

Mute camera and microphone

The new version can now be downloaded from Github or through the automatic updates of the PowerToys if you already have them installed. An update that adds the ability to turn off the microphone and camera using a key combination.

This improvement is complementary to the options that the equipment already has to turn off these systems. The difference is that now with this update these functions are disabled at the system levelregardless of the program we are using for video calls.

The user can configure in the PowerToys settings the both devices turn off simultaneously or the camera and microphone are turned off separately depending on user needs.

It is one of the improvements, the most important, but not the only one, because now allows to show an image that we have created, which is shown to the other participants instead of the camera image as soon as it is turned off. In this way you can create an image that calls for example “I’ll be right back”.

The developers advise that once the changes are applied to the PowerToys, it may be necessary to restart the program used for video calls so that the overlay image can be applied. What’s more, PowerToys must be run in administrator mode so that the new function can be used.

The PowerToys in version 0.36 can be found and downloaded from this link on GitHub.

Via | DR.Windows