web
Tech News

Prank with false positive coronavirus quarantines an entire class

senal escuela.jpg
senal escuela.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
Via Pixabay.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

COVID-19 has changed our lives in unexpected ways and even now we are still trying to adapt to the new reality. In Switzerland, while a school was trying to regain some sense of normalcy in its classes, a joke orchestrated by a trio of students generated a false positive for the coronavirus that quarantined an entire class and several teachers.

What has happened

According to reported Reuters, the incident occurred at the Kirschgarten secondary school in Basel. In this Swiss town, a trio of students decided to falsify a positive notification of COVID-19 as an attempt to “escape” from classes.

The Swiss newspaper Blick reported that students falsified the messages of the infection tracker app in Switzerland. With them, they hoped to make the school exempt them from having to attend classes.

Quickly, what started as a joke soon became a big problem, as the Swiss school reacted immediately to the news, so the false positive of the coronavirus caused an entire classroom to be quarantined.

Apparently, at least 25 students were affected by this situation, as well as various teachers. Each of them was forced to quarantine for 10 days and remain isolated as a preventive measure.

The “joke” with the false positive of the coronavirus will reach the Swiss courts

Faces of a student with masks in the foreground, behind an empty school room due to quarantine.
Credit: Brian J. Matis.

At this time, the Basel region school has clarified that it does not plan to expel the students. However, this does not mean that your actions are without consequences.

The “joke” with the false positive of the coronavirus caused that more than two dozen people had to do an unnecessary quarantine during March, a period in which a school term was ending.

Now the school plans to take legal action over the situation and file criminal charges against the trio of students who started this wave. For the institution, the basis of its demand would be that the young people broke the law by falsifying “documents relevant to health,” according to Reuters.

“This is not just a childish joke, it is a serious incident,” said Basel Department of Education spokesman Simon Thiriet.

He also added that, although he understands that the situation of the pandemic has put students in a “difficult situation”, this is no excuse for what this particular trio decided to do not to attend classes.

A much deeper problem

Clearly, this false positive of the coronavirus, joke or not, has generated a wave that not only reaches the mandatory quarantine that was imposed on classmates and teachers of the trio of students.

In fact, the fact that a situation like this has arisen from the beginning already unleashes a whole new range of alarms in Switzerland. After all, if a group of high school students could fake the messages of the official COVID-19 tracking app, who couldn’t?

This is an issue that will certainly need to be addressed promptly before more cases like these arise.

Read also:

UN: school closures due to COVID-19 will cause a “generational catastrophe”

.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Facebook

WhatsApp: how to send videos in high quality

Are you to use WhatsApp? It is undoubtedly one of the fast messaging programs that has been downloaded the most. The company...
Read more
Gaming

PNY XLR8 CS3140 – A NVMe M.2 Gen4 SSD that reaches 7,500 MB per second

The performance of the storage units is key, and models like this PNY XLR8 CS3140 are a clear example of this, in addition to...
Read more
Tech News

France conducts combat tests with Boston Dyamics robot

Via: Pixabay It seems that Spot, the Boston Dynamics robot, has been found a new utility. Now Saint-Cry, a military school located...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.