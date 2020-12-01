Predator Helios 700 to the test! Learn about the gaming characteristics of the powerful machine

The Predator Helios 700 is a powerful machine Acer that seeks to make a space in the most demanding circle of the gamer community. Learn about all the features that the equipment has, as well as the performance and all the details of its customization.

The first thing that stands out from the Predator Helios 700 It is the HyperDrift keyboard that slides forward and with a greater air intake thanks to the cooling system. Added to this is the per-key RGB backlighting, the wrist rest for greater comfort, and anti-ghosting.

And I can’t stop talking about the keyboard without referring to the WASD keys. MagTek mechanical switches make them work like a mechanized joystick and thus increase the pressure on these keys to control the character or vehicle in the video game. To this must be added that the keys are interchangeable.

The ventilation system is key when it comes to playing, because it can make our experience worse or better. What Predator Helios 700 offers is the 3D Aeroblade 4th Generation, which draws heat directly from the top vents of the device when removing the keyboard HyperDrift. To this is added the PowerGem that better dissipates the heat from the processor, the copper liquid cooling tubes and the CoolBoost, which increases the fan speed according to the user’s needs.

And speaking of necessities, the overclocking of the Predator Helios 700 offers two more settings, called Empowered Y Extreme, so that the machine goes from 1560 MHZ to 1740 and 1800 MHZ. To this is added the quick access to an automatic overclock from the keyboard.

About the graphics card Nvidia GeForce RTX Super, it offers up to 25% more performance than the Original RTX 20. The good thing is that this technology is supported by the 17.3-inch IPS screen with 144 HZ Full HD, so you will not feel jerks when playing titles that demand the highest graphic quality.

And to be closing, we can highlight the controller Killer Ethernet E3100G, which offers lower latency in online gaming sessions by detecting which applications the system should prioritize.