The European Union’s chief negotiator for Britain’s exit from the Union, Michel Barnier, will meet in London today with his British counterpart David Frost.

It is a preliminary meeting, before the resumption of formal talks between the two sides next Monday.

Britain is due to leave the European Union completely at the end of this year, but relations are said to be fixed between now and the October leaders’ summit.

Michel Barnier indicated last week, however, that little progress has been made in talks between the two sides so far.

The outstanding issues – including trade, transport, energy and security – are a list to be reckoned with.