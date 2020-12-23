Tech NewsApps

Premiere Pro, Rush and Audition compatible with Mac M1

By Brian Adam
0
0
Little by little the programs and applications are arriving and being updated to be compatible with the new Mac models that were launched recently. Apple Silicon processors with the M1 chip are showing their full power and no developer wants to be left out. The penultimate to announce that compatibility although at the moment in beta phase are responsible for Premier Pro, Rush and Audition.

Adobe announces that Premiere Pro, Rush and Audition are compatible with M1

As you can read from their announcement, M1 compatible beta versions require a file format update, so it is recommended to create copies of open projects. There are also some limitations that must be corrected and that will surely be in the final version when it is released.

