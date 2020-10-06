Preparations to install modern systems to protect aircraft from birds in Pakistan

Karachi: The Civil Aviation Authority has begun preparations to install state-of-the-art automated electrical systems to protect aircraft from birds.

According to sources, in the first phase, the CAA will install a state-of-the-art automated bird protection system at Karachi Airport to protect aircraft and air travel, while at Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Islamabad airports. It will also be installed.

According to sources, it has been decided to install a new system after the recent increase in the number of bird strikes during take-off and landing of aircraft. The new and innovative automated system will be procured from companies of international standard.

The company providing the training and repair system will be responsible for installing the new system to keep the birds away from the runway area.

According to a civil aviation spokesman, the birds will be killed manually and automatically during landings and takeoffs. The Civil Aviation Authority is providing modern amenities to all airlines. The number of bird shooters in the airside department is also being increased.