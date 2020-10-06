Latest newsTop Stories

Preparations to install modern systems to protect aircraft from birds in Pakistan

By Brian Adam
0
0
Installation of modern system will start from Karachi Airport (Photo, Staff)
Preparations To Install Modern Systems To Protect Aircraft From Birds

Must Read

Apple

It’s official: Apple will present the new iPhone on October 13

Abraham - 0
Apple has just announced that its next device presentation event will take place on October 13. After the presentation of the new Apple Watch Series 6 , Apple...
Read more
Editor's Pick

The best series of the 2000s that you can watch again

Abraham - 0
With the turn of the century, many of the best series arrived, which today are still the most recommended, the most important in history. In the first...
Read more
Entertainment

Vodafone TV launches a new package with all football for bars

Abraham - 0
In the Vodafone TV channels list for individuals we do not have a trace of football channels. This is the result of the decision of the British...
Read more
Latest news

Beyond Wikipedia: Best Free Online Encyclopedias

Abraham - 0
Do you remember the Larousse Encyclopedia ? From the Encarta? Times change and you no longer have to search the volume for the corresponding letter, but you don't...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Installation of modern system will start from Karachi Airport (Photo, Staff)

Karachi: The Civil Aviation Authority has begun preparations to install state-of-the-art automated electrical systems to protect aircraft from birds.

According to sources, in the first phase, the CAA will install a state-of-the-art automated bird protection system at Karachi Airport to protect aircraft and air travel, while at Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Islamabad airports. It will also be installed.

According to sources, it has been decided to install a new system after the recent increase in the number of bird strikes during take-off and landing of aircraft. The new and innovative automated system will be procured from companies of international standard.

The company providing the training and repair system will be responsible for installing the new system to keep the birds away from the runway area.

According to a civil aviation spokesman, the birds will be killed manually and automatically during landings and takeoffs. The Civil Aviation Authority is providing modern amenities to all airlines. The number of bird shooters in the airside department is also being increased.

Related Articles

Apple

It’s official: Apple will present the new iPhone on October 13

Abraham - 0
Apple has just announced that its next device presentation event will take place on October 13. After the presentation of the new Apple Watch Series 6 , Apple...
Read more
Editor's Pick

The best series of the 2000s that you can watch again

Abraham - 0
With the turn of the century, many of the best series arrived, which today are still the most recommended, the most important in history. In the first...
Read more
Entertainment

Vodafone TV launches a new package with all football for bars

Abraham - 0
In the Vodafone TV channels list for individuals we do not have a trace of football channels. This is the result of the decision of the British...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©