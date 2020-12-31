Prepear and Apple seek a settlement in their dispute over the …

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A few months ago, in August, we echoed a somewhat curious piece of news. Apple was concerned about the repercussions that a food service company might have using an “apple-like” logo. Here we could talk about the saying that is usually said when two things are not alike at all: “it looks like an apple to a pear.” The Prepear company logo is a pear and according to Apple it bears resemblance to Apple’s. Both companies seek out-of-court solutions.

Both companies, Prepear and Apple seek solutions to this brand conflict

Apple is concerned that the Prepear company is using a logo that is similar to the one used by the Californian company, according to the latter. The company owned by Super Health Kids, It comes using a logo that represents a pear. And as the saying goes, “it looks like a pear to an apple”. This means that They do not look alike. At least from my opinion.

Since both companies do not want the dispute to go to court, they are approaching positions in order to reach an agreement and resolve this controversy once and for all.

They have filed a request for suspension of trial for at least 30 days. In the documentation delivered to the Trial and Appeal Board of the US Patent and Trademark Office, it is stated that “the parties actively participate in negotiations for the solution of this matter ”.

Next january 23 If an agreement has not been reached between both companies, the judicial procedure will start automatically. It can also be started if either party starts the legal proceedings again for whatever reason it deems appropriate.