Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Prepear and Apple seek a settlement in their dispute over the …

By Brian Adam
0
0
Prepear Apple.jpg
Prepear Apple.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

A few months ago, in August, we echoed a somewhat curious piece of news. Apple was concerned about the repercussions that a food service company might have using an “apple-like” logo. Here we could talk about the saying that is usually said when two things are not alike at all: “it looks like an apple to a pear.” The Prepear company logo is a pear and according to Apple it bears resemblance to Apple’s. Both companies seek out-of-court solutions.

Both companies, Prepear and Apple seek solutions to this brand conflict

Apple is concerned that the Prepear company is using a logo that is similar to the one used by the Californian company, according to the latter. The company owned by Super Health Kids, It comes using a logo that represents a pear. And as the saying goes, “it looks like a pear to an apple”. This means that They do not look alike. At least from my opinion.

Since both companies do not want the dispute to go to court, they are approaching positions in order to reach an agreement and resolve this controversy once and for all.

They have filed a request for suspension of trial for at least 30 days. In the documentation delivered to the Trial and Appeal Board of the US Patent and Trademark Office, it is stated that “the parties actively participate in negotiations for the solution of this matter ”.

Next january 23 If an agreement has not been reached between both companies, the judicial procedure will start automatically. It can also be started if either party starts the legal proceedings again for whatever reason it deems appropriate.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

The most used emojis in 2020 according to Emojipedia

Brian Adam - 0
The use of emojis - those drawings that allow you to easily express emotions on social networks and instant messaging applications - has grown...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

An Apple Watch with an original iPhone design: a leaked prototype shows us it

Brian Adam - 0
aaa >
Read more
Car Tech

Tesla offers three free months of autonomous driving to boost sales

Brian Adam - 0
For a few weeks it has been said that Tesla will offer its Full Self-Driving service as a monthly subscription for whoever wants...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©