Presentations, Canva’s new section for creating slides

Slide shows continue to be relevant in all of their useful areas. In any exhibition or presentation of an academic, business and general nature of any kind, we will find presentations to complement what is manifested. In that sense, we will present you a new alternative to create slides very easily.

It is about Presentations, the section that Canva is launching where you can create slides from templates.

Create slides from templates

Canva is a very famous service for providing the ability to create designs from templates. This allows people with little or no design knowledge to create high-quality material. We always comment on how friendly and useful working with templates has been and in that sense, Canva wanted to take advantage of the mechanism to create other types of material, such as slides. This is how Presentations comes to stand as a perfect alternative for those who have complications when creating their slide presentations.

The terms of use of the service are similar to those found in the image design part of Canva. This means that we will find free templates, other paid templates and that it will also be necessary to log in to download the material created.

The way Presentations is used is the same as Canva, so if you have worked with the tool before, it will not be difficult for you. In the same way, the service is extremely friendly and anyone can become familiar in a matter of a few minutes. The interface consists of a work area and two side panels. In the first panel we will find the different options offered by the platform and when we click them, the options available in the second panel will be displayed.

It’s all about selecting a template and starting to add our data to it. At the end, you can download the presentation or even record yourself doing the presentation from the same tool. Presentations is a great way to create professional-quality slides that grab your audience’s attention.

To prove it, follow this link.

